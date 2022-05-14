Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mangham Associates LLC

Mangham Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 61.9% of Mangham Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Mangham Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $93,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 392,484,673 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,702,114,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,293 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 328.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,296,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,305,000 after acquiring an additional 993,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $402,283,000.

Shares of VOO traded up $8.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $369.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,377,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,787,039. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $354.02 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

