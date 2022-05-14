Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Decreased by Curran Financial Partners LLC

Curran Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,067 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.2% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 37,676 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $5.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,540,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,125,055. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $192.12 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.45.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

