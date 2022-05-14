Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Bailard Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Bailard Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,861 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 2.2% of Bailard Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $68,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,411,000 after purchasing an additional 58,424 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $5.24 on Friday, hitting $200.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,540,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,125,055. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.45. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $192.12 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

