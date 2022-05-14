Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Director Buys $29,800.00 in Stock

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) Director James W. Liken bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 134,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,446.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

VAPO stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.70. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $31.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 5.37.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.24). Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 70.49% and a negative return on equity of 97.73%. The business had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Vapotherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vapotherm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Vapotherm by 211.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Vapotherm by 362.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vapotherm by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vapotherm by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VAPO shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on Vapotherm from $37.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Vapotherm from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vapotherm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.05.

Vapotherm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.