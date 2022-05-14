Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,064 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KWB Wealth grew its stake in Walmart by 1.9% in the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in Walmart by 3.3% in the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 2,257 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.6% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 11.7% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.05. 6,646,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,659,461. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.01 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $407.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,261,928.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,406,267 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.