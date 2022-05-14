Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Buys 43,997 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,997 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned approximately 0.32% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,242,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,933,000 after purchasing an additional 350,970 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,053,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,498,000 after purchasing an additional 121,271 shares during the period. Oakhurst Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 1,586,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,390,000 after purchasing an additional 206,018 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,569,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,012,000 after purchasing an additional 75,965 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,537,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,981,000 after purchasing an additional 253,781 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSCN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.05. 377,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,152. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.96 and a one year high of $21.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.30.

