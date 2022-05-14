Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $12.47 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,114 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 17,603 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.82.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $43.60. The stock had a trading volume of 32,022,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,765,636. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The firm has a market cap of $178.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.04.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 22,125 shares of company stock valued at $991,265 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

