Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $465,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in General Electric were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.69.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $1.77 on Friday, hitting $75.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,176,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,875,475. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.65 and a 200 day moving average of $94.49. General Electric has a twelve month low of $71.14 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.39, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.02.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John S. Slattery bought 3,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

