Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Raises Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,979 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,659 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $245.04. 3,254,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,617,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.81.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

