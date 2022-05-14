Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 2,175 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,868,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,601,000 after acquiring an additional 590,342 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 758.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 39,017 shares during the period. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 615,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $48.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,043,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,889. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.82 and a 52-week high of $55.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.94.

