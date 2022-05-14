Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Takes Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $481,312,000 after buying an additional 2,986,213 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,700,000. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,647,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,984,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,783,000 after buying an additional 1,266,307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,402,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $140,598,000 after buying an additional 658,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.08. The company had a trading volume of 10,322,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,777,797. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.92. The company has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $27.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.42%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

