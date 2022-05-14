Vectorspace AI (VXV) Price Tops $0.79 on Major Exchanges

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 22.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Vectorspace AI coin can currently be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00002731 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Vectorspace AI has traded 43.2% lower against the US dollar. Vectorspace AI has a market capitalization of $31.50 million and $330,529.00 worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.16 or 0.00232975 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000163 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000257 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.77 or 0.01789265 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Vectorspace AI Profile

VXV is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,001,565 coins. The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vectorspace AI’s official website is vectorspace.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

Buying and Selling Vectorspace AI

