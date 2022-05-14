Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) CFO Acquires $103,950.00 in Stock

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) CFO John P. Kiernan purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.79 per share, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 89,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

VECO opened at $21.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day moving average is $26.71. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.68 and a 12-month high of $32.40.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.95 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VECO. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 17,248 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,683,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.