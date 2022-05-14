Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:VTYX traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $14.91. 207,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,796. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.42. Ventyx Biosciences has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,821,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,058,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,417,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $932,000. 62.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ventyx Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

