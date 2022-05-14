Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is a designer, producer, marketer and retailer of accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. It sells its products through two reportable segments Indirect and Direct. Its indirect business consists of sale of Vera Bradley products to independent retailers in the U.S. as well as select national retailers and third party e-commerce sites. Its direct business consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through its full-price stores, its outlet stores, verabradley.com, and its annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana. “

VRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Vera Bradley from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered Vera Bradley from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vera Bradley currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Shares of Vera Bradley stock opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. Vera Bradley has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The firm has a market cap of $215.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.16.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $149.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vera Bradley by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vera Bradley by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 119,189 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vera Bradley by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

