Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Upgraded by Oddo Bhf to “Neutral”

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has €80.00 ($84.21) target price on the stock.
OTCMKTS OEZVY traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.79. The company had a trading volume of 536 shares, compared to its average volume of 727. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average is $21.24. Verbund has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49.
Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter.
Verbund Company Profile (Get Rating)
VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.
