Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY) Short Interest Update

Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 65.8% from the April 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

VERY opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Vericity has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $11.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.70.

Vericity Company Profile

Vericity, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations.

