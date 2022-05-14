Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY) Short Interest Update

Vericity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 65.8% from the April 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
VERY opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Vericity has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $11.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.70.
Vericity Company Profile (Get Rating)
