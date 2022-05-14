Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $7,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 404.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $176.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.37 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

In other news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total value of $29,013,631.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,604,906.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total transaction of $103,787.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,622,489.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,828 shares of company stock valued at $30,078,128 over the last three months. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

