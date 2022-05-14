Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock Position Increased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $7,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total value of $29,013,631.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at $123,604,906.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 172,828 shares of company stock worth $30,078,128. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.80.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $176.21 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.37 and a 12 month high of $231.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.67 and a 200-day moving average of $207.22.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.06%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

