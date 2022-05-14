Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Winfield Associates Inc.

Winfield Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,813 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,798 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 19,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.93.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,807. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,078,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,267,076. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.22 and a 200 day moving average of $52.14. The company has a market cap of $202.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $59.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

