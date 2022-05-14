Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Receives $20.43 Average PT from Analysts

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.43.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VERX. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Vertex from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Vertex from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of VERX opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. Vertex has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -592.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.80.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.70% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vertex will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Vertex by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vertex by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Vertex in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Vertex by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Vertex by 267.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 56,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

