Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vertex Inc. provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication and manufacturing industries principally in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration and industry-specific solutions. Vertex, Inc. is based in Pennsylvania, United States. “

VERX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Vertex from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Vertex from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Vertex stock opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -592.00, a PEG ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.80. Vertex has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.03 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.70% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. Vertex’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex by 6.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,537,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,986,000 after acquiring an additional 221,623 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,336,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,954,000 after buying an additional 664,495 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex by 26.6% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,266,000 after buying an additional 277,200 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex by 2.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 875,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,423,000 after buying an additional 18,908 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of Vertex by 47.7% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 780,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,966,000 after buying an additional 251,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

