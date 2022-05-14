Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 81.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,023 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 94,562 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 54,435 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,954,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,779 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRTX. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.81.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total value of $33,049.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,947,726.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 15,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.04, for a total transaction of $4,563,652.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 74,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,435,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,531 shares of company stock valued at $11,924,380. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $246.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $292.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.25. The company has a market cap of $63.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.