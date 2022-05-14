VerusCoin Price Down 20.7% This Week (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $40.65 million and $7,148.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00002027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.48 or 0.00536455 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $61,825.76 or 2.10606775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00037602 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004784 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008673 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 68,321,173 coins. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

