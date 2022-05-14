VerusCoin (VRSC) Price Tops $0.60

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 13th. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $40.81 million and approximately $17,312.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VerusCoin has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00002034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.24 or 0.00542151 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,618.97 or 2.09784480 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00035334 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004810 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000254 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 68,305,837 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.