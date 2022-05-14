Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verve Therapeutics is a genetic medicines company pioneering a new approach to the care of cardiovascular disease, transforming treatment from chronic management to single-course gene editing medicines. The company’s lead product candidate includes VERVE-101. Verve Therapeutics is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Shares of VERV opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.08. The stock has a market cap of $668.10 million and a PE ratio of -1.63. Verve Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $78.00.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 3,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $115,198.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Burt A. Adelman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.15 per share, with a total value of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,205. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERV. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $769,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 944,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,390,000 after buying an additional 414,533 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

