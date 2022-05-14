VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:CIZ traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $29.58 and a 1 year high of $35.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.76.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th.
