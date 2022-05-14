VideoCoin (VID) Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 14th. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $31.57 million and $287,320.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VideoCoin has traded down 39.6% against the US dollar. One VideoCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

CheeseFry (CHEESE) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001025 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,142,314 coins. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

