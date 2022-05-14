Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Viemed Healthcare’s earnings. Viemed Healthcare reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viemed Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.32 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Viemed Healthcare.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 million. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 7.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Viemed Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.15. 166,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,133. The company has a market cap of $204.15 million, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.45. Viemed Healthcare has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $9.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

