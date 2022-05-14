Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Craig Hallum

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

VFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Village Farms International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $12.75 to $9.30 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Village Farms International from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Village Farms International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Village Farms International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.88.

Village Farms International stock opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. Village Farms International has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.22 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Village Farms International ( NASDAQ:VFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $70.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Village Farms International will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $478,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 11.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 72,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Village Farms International by 687.8% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 137,550 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Village Farms International in the third quarter valued at approximately $708,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Village Farms International by 9.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Village Farms International by 4.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 9,690 shares in the last quarter. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

