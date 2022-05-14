Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vivid Seats Inc. provides marketplace which utilizes its technology platform to connect buyers with ticket sellers. Vivid Seats Inc., formerly known as Horizon Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO. “

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.03.

SEAT opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.38. Vivid Seats has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $14.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vivid Seats by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vivid Seats by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vivid Seats (Get Rating)

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vivid Seats (SEAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.