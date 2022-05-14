VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE VNRX opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. VolitionRx has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $4.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.65.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 110.92% and a negative net margin of 29,465.93%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. Sell-side analysts expect that VolitionRx will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

