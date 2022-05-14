Volkswagen AG Announces Dividend of $0.56 (OTCMKTS:VWAPY)

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.5574 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.
VWAPY opened at 14.98 on Friday. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of 14.38 and a 52 week high of 29.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 16.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is 19.03.
Volkswagen Company Profile (Get Rating)
