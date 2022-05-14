Volkswagen AG Announces Dividend of $0.56 (OTCMKTS:VWAPY)

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.5574 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

VWAPY opened at 14.98 on Friday. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of 14.38 and a 52 week high of 29.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 16.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is 19.03.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

