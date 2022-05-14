Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Volkswagen from €210.00 ($221.05) to €230.00 ($242.11) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Volkswagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $147.00.

OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.61. Volkswagen has a one year low of $19.57 and a one year high of $38.35.

Volkswagen ( OTCMKTS:VWAGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.74 billion for the quarter. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 5.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Volkswagen will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.5526 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Volkswagen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

About Volkswagen (Get Rating)

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

