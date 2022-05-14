Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Given New $15.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JMP Securities from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

VOR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Vor Biopharma from $56.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Vor Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Vor Biopharma from $60.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vor Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.47.

Shares of VOR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.22. 85,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,385. Vor Biopharma has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $23.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.64.

Vor Biopharma ( NYSE:VOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vor Biopharma will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,403,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,307,000 after purchasing an additional 273,289 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 23,796.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

