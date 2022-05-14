Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Short Interest Up 158.7% in April

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 158.7% from the April 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE:IDE traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.98. 50,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,673. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $13.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.44.

Get Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.229 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.