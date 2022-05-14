Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Voyager Digital Ltd. provides publicly traded cryptocurrency platform principally in the United States. The company through its subsidiary Coinify ApS, provides crypto payment solutions for both consumers and merchants. Voyager Digital Ltd. is based in SAN ANTONIO. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VYGVF. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Voyager Digital from C$28.00 to C$16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Voyager Digital from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their price target on Voyager Digital from $30.63 to $21.58 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.90.

Shares of VYGVF stock opened at $3.07 on Tuesday. Voyager Digital has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.40.

Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $164.85 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Voyager Digital will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voyager Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.

