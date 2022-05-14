VPR Brands (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.06

VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.04. VPR Brands shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 4,500 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.

VPR Brands, LP operates in the electronic cigarette, personal vaporizer, and pocket lighter industry in the United States. The company designs, markets, and distributes a line of pocket lighters under the DISSIM brand; vaporizers for essential oils, concentrates, and dry herbs under the HoneyStick brand; cannabidiol products under the Goldline brand; and electronic cigarettes and vaporizers under the KRAVE brand; and e-liquids under the Helium brand.

