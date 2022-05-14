Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Exelon comprises approximately 2.5% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,202,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,474,000 after buying an additional 147,700 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 698,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,358,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $532,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 418.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 377,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,826,000 after buying an additional 305,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $175,714.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Bowers purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $196,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXC stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,592,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,437,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.72 and a 200 day moving average of $49.97. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

EXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

Exelon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.