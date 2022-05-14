Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Has $43,000 Stake in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) by 220.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Senseonics by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,670,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,415,000 after buying an additional 453,004 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Senseonics by 29.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,423,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,173 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Senseonics by 6.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,353,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,539,000 after acquiring an additional 407,108 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Senseonics by 27.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,727,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 367,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Senseonics by 18.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,326,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 205,554 shares during the period. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Edward Fiorentino sold 63,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $104,862.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Senseonics in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SENS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.13. 4,413,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,684,578. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $4.58. The stock has a market cap of $523.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.61.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

