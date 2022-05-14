Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Has $6.36 Million Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International accounts for 3.7% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $6,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after buying an additional 856,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,103,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,401,535,000 after buying an additional 109,862 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,342,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,244,000 after buying an additional 45,782 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,082,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,220,000 after buying an additional 37,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,619,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,744,000 after buying an additional 163,783 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,702,255 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International stock traded up $4.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $176.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,854,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,235. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.87. The stock has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a PE ratio of 52.53 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $157.16 and a 52 week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

CCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.62.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

