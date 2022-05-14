Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 228.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWP. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,981,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,525,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000,000 after buying an additional 288,902 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,549,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,690,000 after buying an additional 257,163 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,374,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $24,249,000.

IWP stock traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.04. 2,116,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,664. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.68. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.94 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

