Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Huntington Ingalls Industries comprises 1.9% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HII. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,028 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $208,036.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $164,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,354 shares of company stock worth $474,335. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HII shares. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Vertical Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.13.

Shares of HII traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.78. 354,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,020. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.69. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.78. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.50 and a 1-year high of $228.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.