Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Lowered to $170.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 58.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DIS. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.65.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $107.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $99.47 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after buying an additional 1,200,863 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,448,175,000 after acquiring an additional 518,125 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,943,347,000 after acquiring an additional 160,841 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

