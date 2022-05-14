Warburg Research Reiterates “€40.00” Price Target for Jenoptik (ETR:JEN)

Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($42.11) price objective on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

JEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($36.84) price target on Jenoptik in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €39.00 ($41.05) price target on Jenoptik in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($38.95) price target on Jenoptik in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, HSBC set a €38.00 ($40.00) price target on Jenoptik in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

JEN stock opened at €25.34 ($26.67) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.04. Jenoptik has a 1 year low of €21.62 ($22.76) and a 1 year high of €37.80 ($39.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €27.15 and its 200-day moving average price is €31.47.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers imaging solutions and cameras, including microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital microscope subsystem; laser and laser technology, such as laser ablation, scoring, cutting, welding, and distance meters and sensors, as well as laser OEM solutions comprising diode laser and disk laser technology, diode pumped disk lasers, laser systems, and LK heat sink; and optical modules and components for light detection and ranging sensors.

