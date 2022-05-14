Warburg Research Reiterates “€95.00” Price Target for Varta (ETR:VAR1)

Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($100.00) price objective on Varta (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($110.53) price target on shares of Varta in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €74.00 ($77.89) target price on shares of Varta in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Varta in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €88.83 ($93.51).

Shares of ETR VAR1 traded up €3.98 ($4.19) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €77.00 ($81.05). 199,594 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.71. Varta has a one year low of €78.10 ($82.21) and a one year high of €165.90 ($174.63). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €88.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of €101.10.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

