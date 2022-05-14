Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 160 ($1.97) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.47) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Warehouse REIT alerts:

WHR stock traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 158.60 ($1.96). The company had a trading volume of 515,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,104. Warehouse REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 134.80 ($1.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 178 ($2.19). The company has a market cap of £673.83 million and a P/E ratio of 3.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 164.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 164.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Warehouse REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warehouse REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.