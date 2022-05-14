Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Trading 10.7% Higher

Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) traded up 10.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.18 and last traded at $28.10. 44,352 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,724,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.39.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $49.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Music Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 421.73% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $358,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $712,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,165,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

