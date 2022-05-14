Washington Federal, Inc. (WAFDP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.
NASDAQ:WAFDP opened at $18.46 on Friday. Washington Federal has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $27.01.
Washington Federal Company Profile (Get Rating)
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Washington Federal (WAFDP)
