Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $165.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $155.00.

WM has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, cut Waste Management to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $161.57.

WM stock traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.90. 2,052,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,460. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.23. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $136.97 and a 12-month high of $170.18.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Waste Management will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,233.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $7,901,708.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,046,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,013 shares of company stock valued at $16,222,631 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Waste Management by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,634,000 after acquiring an additional 239,990 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 10.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Waste Management by 0.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 83,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,478,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 317.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 38,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 29,261 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

